Left-Wing Organizations Plan Protests In DC Pending Election Results

Left-wing organizations are gearing up for protests and demonstrations surrounding election day in Washington, D.C., though most of their plans are contingent on the outcome of the election.

There have not been credible threats of violence for election day, though numerous people have applied for event permits, Metropolitan Police Chief Peter Newsham said, the Washingtonian reported. Democratic D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said that officials are preparing to keep the city safe from “some people [who] would like to cause mayhem or trouble.”

ShutDownDC will host a gathering featuring salsa dancers, go-go bands, and other artists at Black Lives Matter Plaza at 4 p.m. on election day, according to their website. The group will watch the election results on big screens while deciding on how to respond to possible outcomes.

“We’ll also be watching the election results coming in on big screens. Votes will still be coming in, so this will (probably) not be the time we need to create disruption to stop a coup – yet. But we’ll be in a good place to respond to whatever might happen,” ShutDownDC’s website says.

ShutDownDC is planning to target members of Congress as they return to session regardless of the election outcome, according to their website. (RELATED: Multiple Storefronts Are Boarding Up Windows And Entrances Ahead Of Possible Election Day Protests And Violence In DC)

If President Donald Trump wins re-election and attempts “to launch a coup,” ShutDownDC plans to meet congressional representatives “at the train station or the airports,” and “at their homes” from Nov. 8 – 11.

The organization plans to demand coronavirus relief and “other essential legislation” from congressional representatives if “Trump has already conceded,” according to their website.

Occupy D.C., a civil rights and justice group reportedly plans to deploy to polling places on election day, according to the DCist. The group will “assess” the situation following the election results to support demonstrations where they “are needed most,” according to Occupy D.C. organizer Mahadi Lawal, the DCist reported.

“One of our primary goals as an organization is just ensuring the safety and protecting civil rights activists and anyone who tries to go out and protest,” Lawal said, the DCist reported. The organization held a’ “election preparation” fundraiser for “helmets, goggles, gas masks, legal fees, medical bills,” among other things.

Lawal said that the fundraiser has received support though he would not say how much the group has raised, the DCist reported. He said the organization is looking to purchase the equipment in case there are clashed with law enforcement.

“What we’re doing is making sure we’re prepared for any possible outcomes,” Lawal said, the DCist reported. “I don’t know how crazy it might get, and I’m hoping that things don’t boil over at all.”

The Black is Back Coalition will host a “Black People’s March on [the] White House” on Nov. 7, according to Eventbrite. The event description says that “neither the Republican or Democratic Party represents the will of the people,” and criticized Democratic nominees Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for their role in minority incarceration.

