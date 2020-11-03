Wisconsin Vs. Purdue Canceled, Badgers Have 27 Cases Of Coronavirus

The Wisconsin Badgers won’t play Purdue this Saturday.

The Badgers announced Tuesday that the game against the Boilermakers has been canceled, and the program currently has 27 active cases of coronavirus.

The game won’t be rescheduled. You can read a statement from the Badgers below.

I’m honestly at a loss for words right now. I have nothing to say. I’m just a broken man with a broken soul at the moment.

This sucks, and there’s nothing else that really needs to be said in order to sum it up.

I think there’s a very good chance that Wisconsin’s football season is more or less over. Even if we return November 14 against Michigan, how ready are we going to be after missing multiple games?

This is nothing short of an absolute disaster. Right now, Wisconsin has had worse problems than anyone else in the college football world.

It’s just a brutal time to cheer for the Badgers.

Now, please go excuse me while I wipe away some tears.