Woman Flies Back To Florida, Votes In-Person After Her Mail-In Ballot Never Arrived

A Florida native never receiver her mail-in ballot where she attends school in Washington, D.C., so she flew to Orlando to vote in person, according to NBC affiliate WESH 2 News.

Tiffany Morina hopped on a plane Monday to Florida with a plan to cast her vote in person on Election Day in Orange County, where she’s registered, WESH 2 News reported. She told the local news station that she decided to fly in after waiting for her mail-in ballot at school in the nation’s capital. When it never arrived, she booked her flight. She told WESH she got in line at the polling station at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday to cast her vote. (RELATED: Election 2020: Here’s Why We Could Be In For A Week Of Chaos)

“I wanted my vote to matter, and I felt that it did the second I was able to fill out my ballot for the first time and be able to know that whatever outcomes happen later today, later this week, that I was able to take part in that,” Morina told WESH. “So many people have fought and died for someone like me to be able to vote, for women to vote, for Black people to vote.”

Woman flies to Orlando to vote after mail ballot never arrived https://t.co/HEh6c8w8iT — WESH 2 News (@WESH) November 3, 2020

Morina told WESH she plans to fly back to Washington, D.C. on Wednesday.

Florida is a key battleground state in the presidential election. President Donald Trump won the state in 2016 but trails former Vice President Joe Biden by 1 percent in the RealClearPolitics average.