World War I Museum Vandalized With Communist Symbols And Anti-Voting Messages

The National WWI Museum in Kansas City, Missouri was vandalized with communist symbols ahead of Election Day on Tuesday, the museum posted on Twitter.

The spray painted message on the building said “Don’t Vote!” and “Fight for Revolution,” with a hammer and sickle, the museum’s image shows.

This morning our stonework was defaced. We are proud to be a polling location & condemn this attempt at voter intimidation. Our democracy is something that generations of veterans, including those in WWI, have fought to defend. We hope you’ll vote today & make your voice heard. pic.twitter.com/yP03KKfTbX — National WWI Museum (@TheWWImuseum) November 3, 2020

The building is also functioning as a voting location during the presidential election.

“This morning our stonework was defaced. We are proud to be a polling location & condemn this attempt at voter intimidation. Our democracy is something that generations of veterans, including those in WWI, have fought to defend. We hope you’ll vote today & make your voice heard,” the post says.

Hours after the vandalism was reportedly discovered, the museum brought in professionals to assess the damage and clean the paint off of the building.

Thank you to Steve Haith (of DSG Industrial Cleaning Systems) and folks at Concrete & Masonry Restoration for coming by so quickly to assess the damage and work to wash the paint off. They are our heroes today as we work tirelessly to make this a welcoming polling location. VOTE! pic.twitter.com/JmAVRY2HCB — National WWI Museum (@TheWWImuseum) November 3, 2020

Numerous other statues, memorials, and other structures have been defaced in recent months with communist symbols. Large-scale vandalism, including the destruction of property, took place across the country amid protests and riots following the death of George Floyd.

In May, the First World War Memorial in Pittsburgh was vandalized with communist symbols.

Pittsburgh Police from Zone 2 are investigating after the WWI War Memorial on Butler Street and Penn Avenue in Lawrenceville was vandalized overnight. Police are reviewing all available video footage. The investigation is ongoing. https://t.co/tYZyaJ3V5Z pic.twitter.com/cRpaTI6sq7 — Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) May 25, 2020

A month later, a World War II memorial in Charlotte was spray painted with a hammer and sickle along with the words “Glory to the day of heroism June 19, 1986, referring to the date that communist rebels overthrew three different Peru prisons. The leftist revolutionaries constructed bombs and murdered police officers, according to a 1986 New York Times report. (RELATED: Communist Emblem Spray Painted On North Carolina WWII Memorial)