‘Large And Unruly Crowd’: Cops Arrests Dozens At Los Angeles Election Day Gathering

Los Angeles police arrested dozens after a large crowd swarmed California streets as Election Day results were being recorded across the nation, law enforcement said.

A total of 40 people were apprehended by law enforcement and an additional 30 were issued citations after the “large and unruly” group blocked train tracks and failed to adhere to officer commands, authorities tweeted. Cops in riot gear sparred with the mob of demonstrators near the Staples Center, a venue that hosts several Los Angeles sports teams, according to Fox News.

Due to a large and unruly crowd, the LAPD has declared an unlawful assembly & issued a dispersal order at 18th Street & Figueroa. At this time, anyone in the area is to leave immediately and follow all orders from any police officer. This area is now closed. pic.twitter.com/Wj6ztlFIPJ — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) November 4, 2020

“They were running around downtown causing trouble,” LAPD Deputy Chief Vito Palazzolo told the Los Angeles Times. “We gave them every opportunity to disperse and they chose to remain, so we made the decision to make arrests.”

Some in the crowd said that law enforcement’s actions were unnecessary as the gathering was “peaceful.”

“I’m really surprised with what happened at the end,” a demonstrator said, according to Fox. “This was a peaceful gathering. We’ve been here for hours and nothing bad was happening.”

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) put the entire city under “tactical alert” in anticipation of election-related unrest, Fox reported. (RELATED: ‘We’re Gonna Be Ready For Them’: LA Sheriff Says There Will Be ‘Zero Tolerance’ For Post-Election Violence)

“Obviously we have a lot of police presence out here due to the election, we’re prepared for anything that might come about and we’re able to respond right away,” LAPD officer Mike Lopez said, according to Fox.

