REPORT: Blake Shelton Asked All Of Gwen Stefani’s Sons For Permission To Propose

Musician Blake Shelton reportedly asked his soon-to-be wife Gwen Stefani’s three sons if he could propose to her.

Shelton and Stefani shared the news of their engagement on Oct. 27, days after the actual proposal happened, according to People magazine.

“Blake told her boys that he wanted to propose and asked their permission,” a source told the outlet. “Her family very much approves of him. He’s an amazing partner and a great extra dad to the boys. Gwen is ecstatic. The proposal was a surprise.” (RELATED: Gwen Stefani Says ‘Yes Please’ To Blake Shelton’s Proposal)

The couple showed off the ring, which was estimated to cost upwards of $800,000, with joint Instagram posts.

View this post on Instagram @blakeshelton yes please! ???????????? gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Oct 27, 2020 at 10:09am PDT

“Yes please,” Stefani captioned her post, while Shelton captioned his own, “Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020 and the rest of my life. I love you. I heard a YES!”

Shelton did so good with this proposal. First of all, he made sure the family was okay with everything which is so important. Stefani clearly really cares about her family, so they’re already starting out on a good foundation.

Second, he bought a ring that could allegedly cost $800,000. That’s crazy expensive! I don’t know if I would even be comfortable wearing something that expensive on my finger.

I’m so happy for them though and the details sound so special. I can’t wait to see them tie the knot.