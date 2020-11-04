‘Burn It Down’: Hundreds March Through The Streets Of DC On Election Night

A crowd of around 150 people who were dressed in all black and wearing helmets began marching through the streets of Washington, D.C. shortly after 11:00 p.m. Tuesday night.

The crowd was chanting: “F*ck Trump. F*ck Biden. No more presidents.” One person had a sign that said “burn down the American plantation.” Some were carrying weapons, gas masks and shields, according to The Blaze reporter Elijah Schaffer.

DC: “F*ck Trump. F*ck Biden. No more presidents” About 150 black block Antifa begin marching through the streets lead by an umbrella squad They have gas masks, weapons and some have shields pic.twitter.com/xKJulu0zZ3 — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) November 4, 2020

Around 11:45, fireworks began going off and the crowd chanted “all cops are bastards” and “burn it down.” The group was organized and lead by a wall of people with bikes. (RELATED: Here Are 31 Times The Media Pushed Narratives Downplaying Riots And Looting After George Floyd’s Death)

Organized group led my people on bikes, used for a wall if needed. About 100 behind (rough estimate) heading through downtown DC. Chants of “burn it down”: pic.twitter.com/sSS9kV5Xfn — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) November 4, 2020

A few clashes broke out during the night. A video showed the group of people dressed in black using large umbrellas to block the media from filming.

A few scuffles have broken out and they ordered all the media to back up. Lots of umbrellas to block filming pic.twitter.com/9wkfI4n4as — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) November 4, 2020

The crowd also burned an American flag in front of Black Lives Matter Plaza.

Members in this group burned an American flag in front of BLM Plaza a little bit ago: pic.twitter.com/X00p8ruakf — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) November 4, 2020

A crowd had gathered earlier in the night at Black Lives Matter Plaza in D.C. for election night. A group also watched the results of the election come in on a large projector in McPherson Square.

Over at McPherson Square, people are sitting and watching the results roll in on a projector pic.twitter.com/azVGowSM7z — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) November 4, 2020

Police arrived at Black Lives Matter Plaza around 10 p.m. to make arrests. The reason for the arrests was unclear. Police left the area shortly after the arrests were made, and a crowd of protesters reportedly followed them for a few blocks before heading back towards McPherson Square.

Looks like police arrived to make a few arrests — I’m not sure why at this point: pic.twitter.com/ICSU7IUhGm — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) November 4, 2020

Businesses in the nation’s capital began boarding up before election day in anticipation of post-election violence and riots. Protests and riots erupted across the nation following the death of George Floyd in late May, and have been ongoing since then.