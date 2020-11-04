US

‘Burn It Down’: Hundreds March Through The Streets Of DC On Election Night

Screenshot-Elijah Schaffer @elijahschaffer on Twitter

Elijah Schaffer @elijahschaffer on Twitter

Jordan Lancaster Reporter
Font Size:

A crowd of around 150 people who were dressed in all black and wearing helmets began marching through the streets of Washington, D.C. shortly after 11:00 p.m. Tuesday night.

The crowd was chanting: “F*ck Trump. F*ck Biden. No more presidents.” One person had a sign that said “burn down the American plantation.” Some were carrying weapons, gas masks and shields, according to The Blaze reporter Elijah Schaffer.

Around 11:45, fireworks began going off and the crowd chanted “all cops are bastards” and “burn it down.” The group was organized and lead by a wall of people with bikes. (RELATED: Here Are 31 Times The Media Pushed Narratives Downplaying Riots And Looting After George Floyd’s Death)

A few clashes broke out during the night. A video showed the group of people dressed in black using large umbrellas to block the media from filming.

The crowd also burned an American flag in front of Black Lives Matter Plaza.

A crowd had gathered earlier in the night at Black Lives Matter Plaza in D.C. for election night. A group also watched the results of the election come in on a large projector in McPherson Square.

Police arrived at Black Lives Matter Plaza around 10 p.m. to make arrests. The reason for the arrests was unclear. Police left the area shortly after the arrests were made, and a crowd of protesters reportedly followed them for a few blocks before heading back towards McPherson Square.

Businesses in the nation’s capital began boarding up before election day in anticipation of post-election violence and riots. Protests and riots erupted across the nation following the death of George Floyd in late May, and have been ongoing since then.