Detroit Lions Place Quarterback Matthew Stafford On The NFL’s Coronavirus List

UPDATE: Adam Schefter has reported Stafford’s situation is “high-risk, close contact,” and he might be able to play Sunday against the Vikings.

Lions' QB Matthew Stafford is considered a "high-risk, close contact" from a non team member, per source. His last contact was Monday, which means he would be eligible to come off the Resvere/COVID list Sunday and play vs. the Vikings, pending negative tests for him, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 4, 2020

The Detroit Lions have placed quarterback Matthew Stafford on the league’s coronavirus list.

The team tweeted late Wednesday afternoon that Stafford was placed on the list, but didn’t specify whether or not he tested positive for coronavirus. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

A player can be placed on the list for simply being in close contact with someone who tests positive.

The #Lions have placed QB Matthew Stafford on the Reserve/COVID-19 list pic.twitter.com/rUQS6DDRSB — Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 4, 2020

For those who are NFL fans, we know this isn’t the first time this has actually happened to Stafford. Remember, he was placed on the list in early August, but was quickly taken off.

Now, he’s back on the list in November, and I’d guess this one is more legit. The first one was a false positive. I’m not sure if that mistake gets made twice in the NFL.

Obviously, we’re all hoping this is just a close contact situation, and that Stafford didn’t test positive. That’d be the best case scenario.

If that is the situation, then he should be back pretty soon. If he is positive, which we’re all pulling against, then let’s keep our fingers crossed for a very quick recovery.

Nobody wants to see anyone get sick, especially my starting quarterback.

Keep checking back for updates on this situation as we have them.