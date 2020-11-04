Heidi Klum Smokes 8 Cigarettes All At Once While Watching Election Results, Tells People ‘Don’t Smoke’

Heidi Klum posted a clip of herself smoking multiple cigarettes Wednesday as she waited for the 2020 election results and told people not to smoke.

In the video, the 47-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model appeared to be smoking eight cigarettes at the same time as a screen behind her showed the names Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. She captioned her post, “Waiting on results like ….!#dontsmoke #smokingkills.” (RELATED: Chrissy Teigen: ‘Our Fears’ Are If Trump Wins ‘We Will Prob All Die Or Be Handmaids’)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Nov 4, 2020 at 11:08am PST

The video from the supermodel was similar to a clip posted Tuesday night from superstar rapper Cardi B who appeared to be smoking three cigarettes simultaneously. (RELATED: Supermodel Heidi Klum Shares Life-Changing News)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib) on Nov 3, 2020 at 7:40pm PST

She captioned her post, “How these elections got me watching these states turn red.”

These two posts were just the latest from a wave of celebrities reacting on social media to how the election has been going between President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

As previously reported, a handful of stars have made it clear they aren’t happy that people voted for the president. Actor John Cusack tweeted, “think this will be like 2018 where it took a while to see dem gains play out [and] Biden will get 270 : But fact so many people didn’t just look the other way – but VOTED FOR the mentally ill virus spreading Child abducting Nazi rapist ? Hard to find a punchline here – We are ill.”