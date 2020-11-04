REPORT: 2 Jeffrey Epstein Victims Drop Lawsuits Against His Estate, Ghislaine Maxwell

Two of Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged victims reportedly dropped lawsuits against the billionaire’s estate and crony Ghislaine Maxwell.

Jennifer Araoz, who sued Maxwell back in September, and another unidentified woman both dropped their lawsuits, according to an article published Tuesday by the New York Post.

Two Epstein victims drop their cases against his estate, Ghislaine Maxwell https://t.co/HIHOEhQrod pic.twitter.com/O7InUyxsE5 — New York Post (@nypost) November 3, 2020



Araoz filed to drop her lawsuit in the Manhattan Supreme Court on Monday. She had accused Maxwell of recruiting her to be a sex slave at the age of 14, according to the New York Post. (RELATED: Jeffrey Epstein’s Alleged Ex-Girlfriend Admits To Bringing Young Women To Billionaire)

The other woman, who filed a lawsuit against Epstein’s estate in December, also dropped her lawsuit Friday, the outlet reported. She had accused Epstein of sexually assaulting her in 2007. The woman, known only as Jane Doe VII, was 22 years old at the time of the alleged assault.

The two alleged victims could have been awarded money through a victim’s fund that has been set up by Epstein’s estate. The fund began paying out money to victims who did not want to fight public court battles, the New York Post reported.

One of Epstein’s ex-girlfriends recently admitted to bringing young women to the billionaire, but did deny helping Epstein abuse anyone. Rina Oh, now 41, once brought Epstein a 20-year-old, 24-year-old and 25-year-old, as previously reported.