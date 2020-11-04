Quarterback Josh McCown Signs With The Houston Texans

Quarterback Josh McCown is back on an active NFL roster.

McCown's agent Mike McCartney tweeted late Wednesday afternoon that the legendary journeyman passer had reached a deal with the Houston Texans.

Salary details aren’t known at this time. McCown was a member of Philadelphia’s practice squad before going to Houston.

Excited for @JoshMcCown12 agreeing to sign to the @HoustonTexans active roster — Mike McCartney (@MikeMcCartney7) November 4, 2020

I think it’s safe to say that we all need some great news after being bombarded with the election, and McCown sticking around in the NFL is exactly that.

The dude just doesn’t know what retirement means. He loves football, and he’s still in the NFL at the age of 41!

Last season, he came out of a brief retirement to play for the Eagles, and I truly thought that was the end of the road for him.

Clearly, I underestimated McCown’s ability to keep slinging passes because he’s now Deshaun Watson’s backup.

Props to McCown for sticking around for at least one more season. That’s the kind of stuff we love to see.