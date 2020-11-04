Kanye West Still Has His Sights On A Presidential Win After Conceding 2020 Election, Will Run In 2024

Rapper Kanye West conceded in the 2020 presidential election early Wednesday morning.

West did reveal that he will be running in 2024 in a tweet shared on his personal account.

“KANYE 2024,” he wrote alongside a photo of himself in front of a map of the United States.

West did reveal that he voted for himself in a series of tweets shared on Election Day.

“God is so good,” Kanye wrote. “Today I am voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it’s for someone I truly trust…me.” (RELATED: Kanye West Visits Hospital Following Public Twitter Rants)

Kanye appeared on the ballot in 12 states during the 2020 election. He received roughly 6,000 votes in Colorado, which was won by Biden, according to data from the Associated Press reported by the New York Post. The data also showed Kanye received 1,200 votes in Vermont.

Kanye got 3,979 votes in Arkansas, 2,309 votes in Idaho, 3,179 votes in Iowa, 6,259 votes in Kentucky, 4,837 in Louisiana, 6,796 in Minnesota, 3,009 in Mississippi, 5,587 in Oklahoma, 10,188 in Tennessee and 4,053 votes in Utah, according to the preliminary data, the NYPost reported at the time this article was published.

Kanye first announced he was running for president in the 2020 election back in July.

“We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future,” he tweeted at the time. “I am running for president of the United States!”