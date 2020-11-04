Lawyers, Drugs And Money: Here’s Some Extra Takeaways From Tuesday’s Voting Results

Voting results from Tuesday’s presidential election show looming lawsuits, huge sums of money dumped into failing races, and a startling number of states that legalized weed or psychedelic plants.

Neither President Donald Trump nor former Vice President Joe Biden has been declared the winner of the presidential race as of late Wednesday afternoon after the election.

Several battleground states continue counting votes heading into Wednesday evening as Trump and Biden promise supporters the election will turn in their favor.

Voting results from Tuesday’s presidential election show looming lawsuits, huge sums of money dumped into failing races, and a notable number of states that legalized weed or psychedelic plants.

Neither President Donald Trump nor former Vice President Joe Biden has been declared the winner of the presidential race as of late Wednesday afternoon after the election. Several battleground states continue counting votes heading into Wednesday evening as Trump and Biden promise supporters the election will turn in their favor.

Massive Money Dumps

Democrats spent massive amounts of money in key senate races that did not pay off. (RELATED: Democrats’ Massive Fundraising Haul Barely Moved The Needle In Key Senate Races)

Democratic candidates in four different hotly contested races raised over $125 million than their Republican incumbents, such as Republican South Carolina Chairman Lindsey Graham and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

The Republican incumbents in these races beat the Democratic candidates by almost the same margins as they did in 2014, the Associated Press reported.

Drugs Are The Big Winners

Washington, D.C. voters approved an initiative decriminalizing the use of magic mushrooms and other psychedelic plants Tuesday night.

Initiative 81, the Entheogenic Plant and Fungus Policy Act of 2020, makes the prosecution of those using or selling psychedelic plants “among the Metropolitan Police Department’s lowest law enforcement priorities,” the Washington Post reported Tuesday.

Decision Desk HQ reported late Tuesday evening that over 76% of votes for the ballot initiative were in favor of the initiative. (RELATED: DC Voters Approve Initiative Decriminalizing Psychedelic Plants)

Arizona, Mississippi, Montana, New Jersey, and South Dakota, voters approved ballot measures legalizing medical and recreational marijuana, Bloomberg reported.

Oregon decriminalized hard drugs such as heroin, cocaine, and meth early Wednesday morning in a 59-41% vote, Fox News reported. Oregon is the first state to legalize such hard drugs.

Through the “Drug Addiction Treatment and Recovery Ac,” Oregon’s drug policy will transition to will transition to “a humane, cost-effective, health approach.”

“People suffering from addiction are more effectively treated with health care services than with criminal punishments,” the bill says. “A health care approach includes a health assessment to figure out the needs of people who are suffering from addiction, and it includes connecting them to the services they need.”

Looming Lawsuits

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.