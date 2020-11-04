REPORT: Lori Loughlin Has Been A ‘Wreck’ After Beginning 2-Month Prison Sentence

Actress Lori Loughlin has reportedly been a “wreck” since reporting to prison for her role in the college admissions scandal.

Loughlin reported to a federal correctional institution in Dublin, California, on Oct. 30, according to USWeekly. The “Full House” actress will only have to spend two months behind bars, as previously reported.

Exclusive: Lori Loughlin’s first days in prison haven’t been easy. ???? https://t.co/qHRgyvKsd4 — Us Weekly (@usweekly) November 4, 2020

“Lori really went into prison strong, she had her faith and the support of her family, but the first few days and road ahead are daunting,” a source told the outlet in an article published Wednesday. (RELATED: REPORT: Lori Loughlin, Family Sell Mansion For $10 Million Under Asking Price While Awaiting Trial)

Another source told the outlet Loughlin has been a “wreck” since reporting to prison.

“Lori tried her best to be brave and look at the end result but there was nothing that could dissipate her fears,” the second source told the outlet. “It’s only two months but she’s dreading it. Her mind keeps telling her that something will go horribly wrong in prison or that her stay could be prolonged.”

Loughlin pleaded guilty to charges of fraud after being accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to have her daughters admitted to the University of Southern California. After her release from prison, Loughlin will spend two years under supervised release. She also must complete 100 hours of community service and pay a $150,000 fine, as previously reported.

“I made an awful decision,” Loughlin said at the time of her sentencing hearing. “I went along with a plan to give my daughters an unfair advantage in the college admissions process and in doing so I ignored my intuition and allowed myself to be swayed from my moral compass. I have great faith in God, and I believe in redemption and I will do everything in my power to redeem myself and use this experience as a catalyst to do good.”