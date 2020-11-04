MAC Football Officially Returns Wednesday

Gentlemen, grab a beer because MAC football is officially back in America!

After initially canceling the season because of coronavirus, the MAC will make a glorious return Wednesday night with a total of six games being played! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The MAC is BACK!!! RT if you are ready for some #MACtion pic.twitter.com/2lA4Or0dgR — #MACtion (@MACSports) November 4, 2020

Finally, it feels like everything is going to be okay in America. With the MAC return, football has been rolling more than ever this season.

The MAC looked cooked when the conference packed it in a couple months ago because of coronavirus. Well, the virus ultimately failed to stop the games because they’re back as of Wednesday night.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mid-American Conference (@macsports) on Nov 3, 2020 at 3:10pm PST

If you’re not a fan of MAC football, then you’re no friend of mine. There’s nothing better than needing a football fix during the week and finding the MAC waiting and ready to deliver.

It’s been a long and tough war against coronavirus, but this is another step towards victory.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Central Michigan Football (@cmufootball) on Nov 4, 2020 at 6:50am PST

So, fire up some popcorn, grab a few beers and celebrate the fact that the MAC is back!