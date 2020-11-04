Mississippi Voters Approve New Flag, Ditching Confederate Emblem

Mississippi voters approved a new state flag design Tuesday, replacing the Confederate-themed flag with a new flag bearing a magnolia and the phrase “In God We Trust.”

The magnolia design was the only option on the general ballot and voters were asked to say ‘yes’ or ‘no,’ according to ABC News. State lawmakers will have to put the design into law but are expected to do so as the state runs into its fifth month without a flag.

BREAKING: Mississippi Flag commission selects the ‘magnolia flag’ as the final state flag design. It will be on the ballot November 3rd to be voted on by the public. @16WAPTNews pic.twitter.com/8dNEubrbQS — Troy Johnson (@Troy_Johnson) September 2, 2020

Voters chose to adopt the new flag by more than 69%, according to The Clarion Ledger.

The state dropped their flag back in June due to its Confederate symbol after Republican Gov. Tate Reeves signed a law removing the flag from state buildings. The rebel flag was used by the Confederacy along with Ku Klux Klan.

The removal came after widespread protests over the death of George Floyd put a spotlight on Confederate statues and symbols in the American public.

A contest was held where thousands of Mississippians sent in entries for new designs. A nine-person commission narrowed down the choices, picking the flag that featured the state flower designed by Hunter Jones, Sue Anna Joe and Kara Giles, according to CBS News.