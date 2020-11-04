MSNBC’s Jason Johnson Calls Mitch McConnell, Kyle Rittenhouse ‘The Enemy’

MSNBC contributor Jason Johnson said that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and accused Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse are “enemies of democracy.”

Johnson made the comments on Monday’s “Deadline: White House” in response to a question from MSNBC host Nicholle Wallace about the “country’s disposition” after a tight election that looks like it will be narrowly won by Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

After launching into several criticisms of President Donald Trump, Johnson went on to lament the closeness of the election.

“So the contrast that we’re seeing here that America by the slightest of disturbing margins decided they wanted to pick someone who doesn’t actively dislike the people who gave him the job,” he said. “I’m disturbed by the fact that not enough Americans made that decision.”

The MSNBC contributor promised to “be excruciatingly critical” of Biden if he wins if he comes into office “with the idea these people aren’t the enemy.”

“They are,” he continued. “The people chasing the Biden-Harris truck out of Texas, they are the enemies of democracy. The people right now attacking vote counters in Detroit, they are the enemy. Kyle Rittenhouse is the enemy. Mitch McConnell is the enemy.” (RELATED: Juan Williams: Lack Of A ‘Blue Wave’ Is ‘A Chastening Moment For Democrats’)

“And if there’s one thing that Democrats should have figured out in this campaign, it’s that you cannot treat the Republican Party with kid gloves because they won’t treat you that way,” he concluded, adding that he hoped Biden’s only sounded “nice” in his Wednesday speech “because everything isn’t locked down yet.”