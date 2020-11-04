Nick Saban Rules Out A Future In Politics

Alabama football coach Nick Saban has no interest in getting into politics once he retires.

According to FootballScoop, Saban was asked about a potential future in politics during a Wednesday teleconference, and responded with, “I can answer that part real quick: No.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The question came in the aftermath of former Auburn coach Tommy Tuberville winning his Senate race in Alabama.

I don’t blame Nick Saban at all for holding this position. Why would a guy with his levels of success ever want to waste their time with politics?

The man has six national title rings and is the most accomplished college football coach in the history of the sport.

Now, do I think Nick Saban could be elected the governor of Alabama in a landslide or elected to a Senate seat? Without a doubt.

He might be the most popular man in the history of the state. He has a deity-like status to fans of the Crimson Tide.

That’s what happens when you bring five national titles to Tuscaloosa.

I don’t know about you, but President Nick Saban certainly has a nice ring to it! Too bad we’ll never get to see it.