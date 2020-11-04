‘I Am Optimistic’: Biden Claims He Is ‘On Track’ To Win Election

Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden told a crowd of supporters Tuesday night that he believes that he is “on track” to win the presidential election.

“We feel good about where we are. We really do,” Biden told a crowd of supporters at his campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware. “I am here to tell you tonight, we believe we’re on track to win this election.” (RELATED: President Donald Trump Wins Iowa)

WATCH:

“We knew because of the unprecedented early vote and the mail-in vote, it was going to take a while” to know the results of the election, the former Vice President added. “We were going have to be patient until the hard work of tallying the votes is finished.”

Although the election is “not over until every vote is counted,” Biden said that “we are feeling good about where we are.”

He noted that his campaign is confident about winning Arizona, he has won in Minnesota and is “still in the game in Georgia.”

“That’s not what we expected,” Biden continued. “We are feeling good about Wisconsin and Michigan.”

The former Vice President also expressed optimism about winning Pennsylvania, saying that they are “really encouraged by the turnout” there.

“I am optimistic about this outcome,” he said. “I want to thank every one of you who came out and voted in this election.”

The 2020 Presidential election has proven to be a close race between President Donald Trump and Biden, with Trump securing victories in the crucial battleground states of Iowa, Florida, and Ohio. It’s unclear how long it will take to get the official results of the election given the large amount of mail-in ballots sent and early voting due to the coronavirus pandemic.