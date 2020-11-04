Photos And Plot Details From Season 2, Episode 2 Of ‘The Mandalorian’ Are Out

Photos are out from the upcoming episode of “The Mandalorian.”

The Twitter account @CultureCrave tweeted out several photos from episode two of season two, and wrote that the plot description is, “The Mandalorian must ferry a passenger with precious cargo on a risky journey.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Obviously, that’s not a lot to go off of, but it still sounds very interesting. You can check out the photos below.

#TheMandalorian S2 E2 description “The Mandalorian must ferry a passenger with precious cargo on a risky journey” (via @SYFY) pic.twitter.com/oIPYXI6wsn — Culture Crave ???? (@CultureCrave) November 3, 2020

For those of you who haven’t seen the start of season two yet, you need to jump on that immediately because it’s great.

It picked up right where season one left off, and the action didn’t slow down at all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Mandalorian (@themandalorian) on Nov 1, 2020 at 12:00pm PST

While I don’t know how much he’ll be in the show, Timothy Olyphant was without question the MVP of the season two premiere.

There’s no doubt at all about that in my mind. The dude absolutely crushed it as Cobb Vanth.

You can catch the second episode of the new season starting Friday morning. I’m guessing that it’s going to be lit.

H/T: BroBible