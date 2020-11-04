‘Prepare To Be Held Accountable Like Never Before’: Kim Klacik, Viral Baltimore GOP Star, Congratulates Opponent For Winning

Republican Maryland congressional candidate Kim Klacik congratulated her opponent Democratic Rep. Kweisi Mfume’s win, but told the Democrat to expect “to be held accountable like never before” in a tweet Wednesday.

“We gave it our best shot! So proud of my team. It’s sad someone that doesn’t lift a finger could win a congressional seat just by name, but this is not the end. This is still a win. Congratulations @Mfume4Congress. Prepare to be held accountable like never before. Thnx CD7!” Klacik tweeted Wednesday. (RELATED: Kim Klacik, Baltimore’s Viral GOP Star, Loses House Race)

Mfume won the election Tuesday with 71.3% of the vote to Klacik‘s 28.7%, The New York Times reported.

Klacik gained attention during her campaign for a campaign video that President Donald Trump retweeted in August, Fox News reported. She went on to speak at the Republican National Convention.

In her viral video, Klacik said Democrat and Baltimore leaders didn’t care about black lives and highlighted many of Baltimore’s issues, such as the city’s high crime rate.

Mfume also defeated Klacik in the special election in April, Fox News reported. The Democratic congressman replaced former Democratic Maryland Rep. Elijah Cummings, whose death opened up the congressional seat.

Mfume’s Office and Klacik did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.

