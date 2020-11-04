REPORT: Wisconsin’s Football Stadium Might Be Turned Into A Field Hospital Because Of Coronavirus

Dan Patrick dropped a bomb Wednesday about the Wisconsin Badgers.

During his hit show, Patrick read off a message from a source of his that claimed turning Camp Randall into a field hospital is on the table if the Badgers can’t play six games, which is the minimum needed to be eligible for the B1G title game. Wisconsin has already canceled two games, and can’t cancel anymore if we want to make the title game. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Yes, you read that correctly. Patrick claimed that shutting down the season and using the field as a hospital is an option. You can listen to his full report below.

DP from a source on Wisconsin: “If they can’t play 6 games, there’s a good chance with the state spiking in COVID cases they shut down. Camp Randall could serve as a possible field hospital.” pic.twitter.com/kD3MQMyFQm — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) November 4, 2020

Am I living in the damn Twilight Zone right now? It’s November and we’re talking about field hospitals because of coronavirus?

What the hell is going on right now? I know things are bad in Wisconsin right now as cases shoot up, but shutting down the season for a field hospital is insanity.

I do appreciate Patrick clarifying Graham Mertz will be ready to go if the Michigan happens. At least there was a little good news amid all that chaos.

For the sake of everything that is good on this planet and my mental health, do not let this season get canceled again. I just simply won’t be able to stomach it.