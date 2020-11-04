REPORT: San Francisco 49ers Shut Down Their Facility Because Of Coronavirus Test Results

The San Francisco 49ers have reportedly shut down their facility because of coronavirus.

According to Adam Schefter, the 49ers closed their facility Wednesday because of coronavirus “test results.” The team is slated to play Green Bay this Thursday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

49ers have shut down their facility due to COVID test results, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 4, 2020

49ers shut down their facility one day before they’re scheduled to play the Packers. https://t.co/1KNsWDjf1U — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 4, 2020

Seeing as how the 49ers have a game scheduled in a day, they better hope like hell that this is just one test without any further cases in the organization.

We’ve all seen how fast things can unravel in the NFL. If it turns out there are several more cases found in the coming hours, then there’s no shot the game against the Packers happens as scheduled.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) on Nov 1, 2020 at 4:14pm PST

The league needs to figure out the extent of this situation immediately, and figure out whether not it’s under control.

There’s literally no time to waste at all with a “Thursday Night Football” looming on the horizon for the 49ers. That much I can guarantee you.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) on Nov 1, 2020 at 1:43pm PST

Let’s hope everything gets under control soon.