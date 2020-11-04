Editorial

REPORT: San Francisco 49ers Shut Down Their Facility Because Of Coronavirus Test Results

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 20: Head coach Kyle Shanahan of the San Francisco 49ers looks on during the second half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on September 20, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

David Hookstead
The San Francisco 49ers have reportedly shut down their facility because of coronavirus.

According to Adam Schefter,  the 49ers closed their facility Wednesday because of coronavirus “test results.” The team is slated to play Green Bay this Thursday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Seeing as how the 49ers have a game scheduled in a day, they better hope like hell that this is just one test without any further cases in the organization.

We’ve all seen how fast things can unravel in the NFL. If it turns out there are several more cases found in the coming hours, then there’s no shot the game against the Packers happens as scheduled.

 

The league needs to figure out the extent of this situation immediately, and figure out whether not it’s under control.

There’s literally no time to waste at all with a “Thursday Night Football” looming on the horizon for the 49ers. That much I can guarantee you.

 

Let’s hope everything gets under control soon.