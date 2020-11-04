Editorial

REPORT: The NBA Season Might Start As Early As December 22

Oct 11, 2020; Lake Buena Vista, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) smiles after a play against the Miami Heat during the fourth quarter in game six of the 2020 NBA Finals at AdventHealth Arena. The Los Angeles Lakers won 106-93 to win the series. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

The start of the NBA season might not be very far away.

According to Shams Charania, the upcoming NBA season might start as soon as December 22, which means it’s less than two months away. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

January 18 is also another option on the table for the league.

I don’t really care at all when the NBA season starts, but I’ve held a concrete belief on one major thing.

If the NBA season collides with football at any point, then the league is cooked.

You simply can’t play games while football is on TV and happening in the USA. Once football season arrives, all other sports stop mattering.

Think I’m kidding? Look at the TV ratings for the NBA Finals. Sure, there are a lot of factors for the poor numbers, but going up against the NFL and college football was a disaster.

Football will always be king in America.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on

So, it doesn’t really matter when the season starts. What matters is when the season ends. If it ends by the middle of August, then the league will be fine. If it rolls into September, then you’re going to be looking at another awful situation.