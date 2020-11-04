REPORT: The NBA Season Might Start As Early As December 22

The start of the NBA season might not be very far away.

According to Shams Charania, the upcoming NBA season might start as soon as December 22, which means it’s less than two months away. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

January 18 is also another option on the table for the league.

Sources: The NBA and NBPA are negotiating player salary escrow: a three-year withholding period — with league desiring 25 percent and NBPA proposing 15 percent.https://t.co/NdQw0PVi7r — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 3, 2020

I don’t really care at all when the NBA season starts, but I’ve held a concrete belief on one major thing.

If the NBA season collides with football at any point, then the league is cooked.

According to @ShamsCharania, there is a growing belief from players that a December 22nd start date will happen Here is a look at the layout of a December vs. January start date, via @TheAthleticNBA pic.twitter.com/f10rGLCOPK — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 3, 2020

You simply can’t play games while football is on TV and happening in the USA. Once football season arrives, all other sports stop mattering.

Think I’m kidding? Look at the TV ratings for the NBA Finals. Sure, there are a lot of factors for the poor numbers, but going up against the NFL and college football was a disaster.

Football will always be king in America.

So, it doesn’t really matter when the season starts. What matters is when the season ends. If it ends by the middle of August, then the league will be fine. If it rolls into September, then you’re going to be looking at another awful situation.