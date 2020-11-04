Republican Candidate For State Legislature Dead From COVID-19 Wins Election

A Republican candidate for the state legislature in North Dakota who recently died from COVID-19 won in his local state election on Tuesday.

David Andahl, 55, passed away from COVID-19 on Oct. 5 according to a Facebook post. He reportedly won his local election race, according to The Miami Herald.

David Andahl and another GOP candidate, David Nehring won seats in their local House race for State Representatives in District 8, according to North Dakota election results.

The North Dakota Attorney General, Wayne Stenehjem, issued a statement on Oct. 13 and said that Andahl’s name would remain on the ballot, and if elected a replacement would be appointed to the seat. (RELATED: ‘Prepare To Be Held Accountable Like Never Before’: Kim Klacick, Viral Baltimore GOP Star, Congratulates Opponent For Winning)

“Our court follows the majority of states that use the “American” rule, where votes cast for the deceased candidate should be counted. If a deceased candidate receives the majority of the votes, the candidate is elected. However, if the prevailing candidate has died, the candidate is no longer qualified and a vacancy will exist. State law provides the process to fill vacancies of a legislative office,” the statement reads.