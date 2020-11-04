Republican Joni Ernst Wins Iowa Senate Race

Incumbent Republican Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst has won the Iowa Senate race, multiple reports confirmed Tuesday.

Ernst, who was first elected to the Senate 6 years ago, defeated Democratic candidate Theresa Greenfield 51.9% – 45.1%, according to the Associated Press.

The closely watched Iowa Senate race was considered a toss up by RealClearPolitics, which had Ernst up by just two points the day before the election. By Tuesday, Ernst’s lead dropped to a 1.4 point advantage, according to RealClearPolitics. (RELATED: Democrats And Journalists Circulate Fake Email Saying Iowa Farm Bureau Retracted Endorsement For Joni Ernst)

Republicans considered the Iowa Senate race to be critical in holding onto their 53 – 47 advantage in the Senate. Ernst has been a supporter of President Donald Trump and embraced many of his policies, and was even considered as a potential choice for vice president according to the New York Times. Vice President Mike Pence said in an Oct. 29 tweet that he supported Ernst’s reelection.

Right After Iowa Votes to Re-elect President @realDonaldTrump, We Need the Hawkeye State to Vote for 6 More Years of Senator @joniernst in the US Senate! ???????? pic.twitter.com/B4QbULEmCn — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) October 29, 2020

Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Winning For Women Action Fund launched a six-figure phone and digital campaign supporting Ernst in October, the Daily Caller News Foundation reported.

Ernst served in the military for over 23 years before being elected as a senator, according to her website. She became the first woman from Iowa to serve in a federal elected office and the first female combat veteran to serve in the Senate when she was elected in 2014.

Her platform focused on cutting taxes, spending and regulations. Ernst supports balancing the budget and growing the economy, her website says.