Violent Demonstrators Arrested For Assaulting An Officer, Criminal Mischief In Seattle Election Night Unrest

The Seattle Police Department arrested multiple people after a mob wearing black clothing paraded through the streets on Election Day.

The gathering was issued a warning before the group moved traffic barricades, placed nails in the middle of the road and obstructed cars, according to Tweets from the Seattle Police Department. A driver associated with the mob was arrested after he allegedly drove through a law enforcement bicycle line during the unrest, the department wrote.

Video, which appeared to be taken by an officer, showed a densely packed group donning black clothing and shields gathering on a sidewalk and roadway, as police issued orders to disperse via a loudspeaker.

WATCH:

A total of eight people were arrested on charges including pedestrian interference, obstruction, assault on an officer and reckless driving, according to Seattle police tweets. One man holding a bottle of bourbon was arrested for allegedly bashing a parking meter with a hammer, the department wrote. (RELATED: 6 Officers Injured, 18 Demonstrators Arrested After Seattle Rioters Hurl Explosives At Police)

