Editorial

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Officially Activate Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown is officially back in the NFL.

According to Ian Rapoport, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver was activated late Tuesday afternoon after signing with the team near the end of October. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Brown had previously been serving an eight week suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct code. The game against the Saints will be his first game back in the NFL since the Patriots cut him.

It’s not a secret at all that I’ve been very against Antonio Brown returning to the NFL. Despite the fact that he’s talented, he also comes with a ton of baggage.

We have no reason to believe that his positives outweigh his negatives.

 

Yet, that didn’t stop the Bucs from signing him, and Brown will now have the opportunity to prove everyone wrong.

With Tom Brady in the locker room with him, he’ll have some serious stability. Plus, the Bucs are getting him cheap. If things go poorly, they can just cut and run.

We’ll see how he does, but I’m not holding my breath for excellent results.