Tampa Bay Buccaneers Officially Activate Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown is officially back in the NFL.

According to Ian Rapoport, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver was activated late Tuesday afternoon after signing with the team near the end of October. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The #Bucs officially activated WR Antonio Brown from the reserve/suspension list. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 3, 2020

Brown had previously been serving an eight week suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct code. The game against the Saints will be his first game back in the NFL since the Patriots cut him.

Antonio Brown was notified today by NFL Special Counsel for Conduct Todd Jones that he has been suspended without pay for the first eight regular-season games of the 2020 season for multiple violations of the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 31, 2020

It’s not a secret at all that I’ve been very against Antonio Brown returning to the NFL. Despite the fact that he’s talented, he also comes with a ton of baggage.

We have no reason to believe that his positives outweigh his negatives.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AB (@ab) on Jul 31, 2020 at 6:47pm PDT

Yet, that didn’t stop the Bucs from signing him, and Brown will now have the opportunity to prove everyone wrong.

With Tom Brady in the locker room with him, he’ll have some serious stability. Plus, the Bucs are getting him cheap. If things go poorly, they can just cut and run.

Antonio Brown’s one-year deal with Tampa has a max value of $2.5 million, per source. It includes a $750,000 bonus for a Super Bowl win, and three $250,000 bonuses — one for receptions, one for yards and one for TDs. The remaining $1 million is in base salary and roster bonuses. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 25, 2020

We’ll see how he does, but I’m not holding my breath for excellent results.