President Trump Projected To Win Ohio

President Donald Trump is expected to take Ohio with its 18 electoral votes in a solid victory flaunting Biden’s slight lead in the polls going into Election Day, the Associated Press reports.

Trump won Ohio in 2016 with 51 percent of the vote and a more than 8-point lead over Hillary Clinton. Polls gave Biden a slight edge going into 2020, however, according to the New York Times. Trump led Biden 53-45 with 89 percent of the votes counted at press time. Biden was off to an early lead thanks to out-performing Hillary Clinton among suburban voters. Trump stopped the bleeding and took the state by just over one point, according to the Associated Press.

Ohio, a must-win state for Trump, has been a key state in winning presidential elections for decades. It has chosen the winner in every presidential election since 1944, aside from President John F. Kennedy’s win against President Richard Nixon in 1960.

Trump and Biden both fought hard for the state, with Trump making three trips there between September 1 and November 3. Biden visited the state twice over the same period, although one of both Trump and Biden’s visits came as a result of the first presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio. (RELATED: POLL: Trump And Biden Are Tied In Florida)