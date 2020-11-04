BREAKING: Twitter Flags President Trump After He Accuses Biden Of ‘Stealing’ Election

President Donald Trump accused his opponents of attempting to “steal” the election Tuesday night, also saying his campaign is “up big” against former Vice President Joe Biden.

Trump made the announcement on Twitter, and the social media platform almost immediately flagged the tweet, saying “some or all of the content shared in this tweet and might be misleading.” There is currently no evidence that Biden or Democrats attempted any voter fraud.

We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

Twitter has put a label on this Trump tweet pic.twitter.com/4GXsPX8DCz — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 4, 2020

Trump sent the tweet minutes after Biden delivered a brief speech saying he and his campaign believed they are “on track” for a victory. Polls heading into Election Day had Biden with a significant lead, a lead that faltered in key states like Florida and Ohio. (RELATED: Twitter Flags Trump Campaign Tweet Calling South Carolina Race For President Trump)

Results have yet to be fully reported in the key states of Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona and Pennsylvania. Many of the states won’t have full results until well after election day thanks to laws surrounding the counting of mail-in ballots.

Trump still plans to give a televised address before the sun rises on Wednesday, according to White House pool reporters.