Tucker Carlson: If Democrats Had Won The Senate, ‘The Country As We Know It Would Have Ended’

Fox News host Tucker Carlson opened Wednesday night’s episode of “Tucker Carlson Tonight” by pointing out the significance of Republicans likely keeping the Senate majority.

As of Wednesday, Democrats had flipped GOP Senate seats in Colorado and Arizona and lost one in Alabama, for a net gain of only one seat. Republican Maine Sen. Susan Collins pulled through in what many thought would be a close race, as did Republican Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst, while Republican North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis appears likely to narrowly hold his seat as well.

Carlson pointed to proposals like court-packing, abolishing the filibuster, legalizing illegal immigrants, and adding states as methods the left would have used, with a Senate majority, to obtain “total control over everything.”

WATCH:

“No more democracy, no more dissent, permanent obedience from the rest of us, and they came shockingly close to getting that,” Carlson opined. “If Democrats had won the White House and the Senate last night, the country as we know it would’ve ended, not because Democrats have bad ideas — though they do — but because Democrats plan to impose an entirely new system on our country.”

“With nothing to check their power, the left fully intended to eliminate the traditional American balances within our government, along with the Constitution and the Bill of Rights that constrain their power,” he continued.

The Fox News host suggested that the point of the proposals “was to create a permanent Democratic majority, a one-party state with complete control of the population.” (RELATED: Brit Hume: GOP Keeping Senate Would Be ‘The Best Thing That Could Happen’ To Biden If He Wins)

“Never in our history has any mainstream political party proposed an agenda more radical than this,” Carlson concluded. “They didn’t talk about it much. There’s a reason for that, of course. They didn’t want to scare you, but it was entirely real — and last night it came really close to happening. We should all be deeply grateful that it didn’t.”