DC Surpasses Total Number Of Homicides In 2019, Highest Number In 12 Years

Washington, D.C. has now recorded more homicides so far this year than in 2019.

The homicide count reached 167 Monday, according to NBC Washington. The total number of homicides in the city in 2019 was 166, the outlet reported.

The homicide new total for 2020 is higher than any yearly total since 2008, and there are two months left in the year. (RELATED: Homicides Skyrocket In In Dozens Of Nation’s Largest Cities)

The homicide that happened Monday occurred in the northeast quadrant of the city, police said in a news release.

Another deadly trend in DC moving in the wrong direction, homicides. 167 people murdered in DC this year. More than all of 2019. More than any year since 2008. Like #coronavirus, Murders in DC claim more African Americans than any other race. @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/xRccisDyTG — Mark Segraves (@SegravesNBC4) November 3, 2020

“Upon arrival, members located an adult male, in the wooded area alongside the location, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds,” the news release said. “D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and determined that the victim displayed no signs consistent with life. The victim remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.”

The victim was identified by police as Avadis Holtzclaw, 24.

Murder rates have been increasing across major American cities throughout 2020, according to a report released in September by the National Commission on COVID-19 and Criminal Justice.

“Homicide rates between June and August of 2020 increased by 53% over the same period in 2019, and aggravated assaults went up by 14%,” according to the published report.

My spreadsheet is available here: https://t.co/hWvW9js6mu Murder is up 28% in this sample of 59 cities with available data through at least Jul (most through Aug or part of Sep). In cities with a Dem mayor: +29% In cities with a Rep mayor: +26% This is an American problem. — Jeff Asher (@Crimealytics) September 28, 2020

Crime analyst Jeff Asher also found that the murder rate is up 28% for the whole year.