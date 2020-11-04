Can A 7-0 Wisconsin Team Make The College Football Playoff?

Will Wisconsin make the College Football Playoff if they go undefeated, but only play seven games?

This seems to be the question everyone back in Wisconsin is debating after our upcoming Saturday game against Purdue was canceled because of coronavirus. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Right now, the best record the Badgers can attain is 7-0, and that would require winning the B1G title and no more games being canceled.

So, if that happens, will the committee put the Badgers in the playoff? Unfortunately, I think the answer is no.

Let me be crystal clear here for everyone reading this. I don’t think the answer is no because the Badgers aren’t good enough to be in the playoff.

I think Wisconsin is incredibly talented and can hang with anyone when we’re playing at the top of our game.

However, I don’t see the committee putting us in if we only play seven games. I don’t even think it matters if we win the B1G or not at that point.

If Ohio State does it, then it’s a different story, and the Buckeyes are 100% in if they go 9-0 with the conference title.

I just don’t see Wisconsin catching the same breaks as OSU might get in a similar situation. That’s just the reality of the situation.

I hope like hell that I’m wrong, and I’ll be proud to admit I’m wrong if things go Wisconsin’s way. Unfortunately, I just don’t see that happening right now.

Let’s all hope that I miss this prediction by a mile, and Wisconsin cruises into the playoff at 7-0.