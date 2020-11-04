Twitter Slaps Content Warning Over Head Of Wisconsin Democrat Party Declaring Joe Biden Won The State

Twitter placed a content warning label on a tweet from the chair of the Wisconsin Democratic Party Ben Walker after he claimed Biden won Wisconsin despite votes still being counted.

“Green Bay and Kenosha results are in. Biden is now up in Wisconsin by roughly 20,600 votes,” Winkler’s tweet read. “That number could wobble a bit, but there’s no realistic path for Trump to pull ahead. Biden has won more votes any prez candidate in WI history. Folks: Joe Biden just won Wisconsin.” (RELATED: Georgia’s Presidential Election Results Potentially Delayed Until Friday After Pipe Bursts In Room Containing Mail-In Ballots)

Green Bay and Kenosha results are in. Biden is now up in Wisconsin by roughly 20,600 votes. That number could wobble a bit, but there’s no realistic path for Trump to pull ahead. Biden has won more votes any prez candidate in WI history. Folks: Joe Biden just won Wisconsin. https://t.co/xtg0hiSlW4 — Ben Wikler (@benwikler) November 4, 2020

As of Wednesday morning, President Donald Trump and Joe Biden were locked in a tight race in the state as vote-counting continues. Biden is up by less than 30,000 votes, according to Fox News.

Nearly 2 million people voted early, by mail or in person, according to the Associated Press. The overwhelming amount of ballots pushed the counting into Wednesday morning. While Trump was initially leading, 169,000 outstanding ballots from Milwaukee and ballots from other cities turned the tides in Biden’s favor, according to AP.

Trump carried Wisconsin by less than 23,000 votes in 2016. Wisconsin does not have an automatic recount and only a candidate who is within 1% of the the winner can request a recount, meaning Trump would have to stay on Biden’s tail for a recount to happen, per the AP.

Other races not called include Georgia, Pennsylvania, Nevada and Michigan.