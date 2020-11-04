Officials Emphasize Secure And Accurate Results In Nail-Biter Election

What has unfolded as a nail-biter of an election has likely come down to Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania, but state election officials emphasized that results are being reported accurately and securely.

Though President Donald Trump led most of election night in Wisconsin and Michigan, Democratic nominee Joe Biden overtook him in both states Wednesday as early and mail-in votes were tabulated in urban and suburban areas across both states. In Pennsylvania, which was expected to take the longest to count its votes, Trump still leads, preliminary results from the New York Times show.

With 97% reporting in Wisconsin and 92% reporting in Michigan, Biden leads Trump by approximately 21,000 and 34,000 votes, respectively. In Pennsylvania, Trump leads Biden by just under 500,000 votes with 79% of the vote reporting, according to AP results.

Early Wednesday afternoon, the Trump campaign officially requested a recount in Wisconsin.

Though Trump suggested that the disappearance of his leads in Wisconsin and Michigan were due to “surprise ballot dumps,” there have been no recent reports of voter fraud in the states.

Last night I was leading, often solidly, in many key States, in almost all instances Democrat run & controlled. Then, one by one, they started to magically disappear as surprise ballot dumps were counted. VERY STRANGE, and the “pollsters” got it completely & historically wrong! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said Wednesday that the state has “many secure protocols in place” across the state and that voters can “trust the results as an accurate reflection of the will of the people,” adding that officials will review vote counts before the results are officially certified.

Meagan Wolfe, Wisconsin’s chief election official, emphasized Wednesday that the state’s reporting has gone according to its laws, and that “municipal and county clerks have worked tirelessly throughout the night to make sure every valid ballot is counted and reported accurately,” adding that they will soon begin the process of “triple-checking the results.” (RELATED: Here’s When To Expect Results On Election Night)

“Every step of the election process was publicly observable,” Wolfe said.

Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Bookvar described the state’s reporting of results as “incredibly smooth,” and credited local and state elections officials, the Department of Homeland Security and others for ensuring that “voter intimidation or other issues” did not occur at the polls.

Regardless of the eventual outcomes, recounts and legal challenges in multiple states are likely, according to recent reports.

In Wisconsin and Michigan, any candidate can request a recount once results are certified, while in Pennsylvania any three qualified electors can do so, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

Officials in each state did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

