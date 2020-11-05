Alabama Has Starters In The NFL At Every Position On Offense And Defense

One tweet shows the absurd amount of NFL talent that the Alabama Crimson Tide have produced.

According to a tweet from the SEC Network, the Crimson Tide currently have starters in the NFL at every single position on offense and defense.

Some of the notable players include Tua Tagovailoa, Julio Jones, Derrick Henry and Amari Cooper.

The ONLY college football team with starters at all 22 positions in the NFL: @AlabamaFTBL ???? (via @EliasSports) pic.twitter.com/QwjA4l5TT9 — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) November 4, 2020

It’s not a secret that Alabama is an insane college football program. Anyone with eyes and a functioning brain knows that’s true.

However, it’s stats like this one that are nothing short of shocking. Alabama has starters at 22 different spots on offense and defense!

They could literally field their own entire starting lineup in the NFL if they wanted to. That’s just a crazy thing to think about.

This is also concrete proof that nobody recruits and develops talent at the same level as Nick Saban. There might be some guys who develop talent better with diamonds in the rough, but Saban is taking the best recruits in America and turning them into NFL superstars.

Life must be good when you’re an Alabama fan!

Also, I legit laughed out loud when Calvin Ridley replied to this tweet and pointed out that he’s also a starter in the NFL!

Don’t count him out!