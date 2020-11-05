Ariana Grande Slams Social Media Stars For Going Out And Partying During ‘Deathly Pandemic’

Ariana Grande slammed social media stars who went out and partied during the “deathly pandemic” just to get that “Instagram post.”

“Of all the things that we could have done, couldn’t we have just stayed home for a few more weeks like all the other countries that were fine, and are better than we are?” the 27-year-old pop singer shared about social media influencers during her appearance on “The Zach Sang” show. The comments were noted by Page Six in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: 24 Reasons To Wish Ariana Grande A Happy 24th Birthday [SLIDESHOW])

pov: You’re a TikToker getting called out by Ariana Grande. Here for Ari’s thoughts on the recent LA parties happening at Saddle Ranch: https://t.co/HJRNzCB2yh pic.twitter.com/4CKpcTmsBK — E! News (@enews) November 5, 2020

“Did we really all need to go to f–kin’ Saddle Ranch that badly that we couldn’t have waited for the deathly pandemic to pass?” she added. (RELATED: Ariana Grande’s Latest Body Art Is Both Bizarre And Confusing)

Grande continued, “We all really needed to put on our cowgirl boots and ride a mechanical bull that bad? We all needed that Instagram post that badly?”

Though the “Rain on Me” hitmaker never named any social media stars specifically, TikTok stars like Dixie D’Amelio and Addison Rae were asked about Grande’s comments.

“I don’t really know what to think,” D’Amelio shared. “I mean, she’s right. She’s right, yeah. She’s a queen, I love her.”

Rae has admitted that Saddle Ranch “is like a TikTokers playground right now,” per Just Jared Jr.com.

“I think it’s fair [for her to say that],” Addison added. “I think it’s understandable. I definitely have been not going. I just have been trying to stay in and work out. I’ve been working out a lot, and also preparing for my movie.”

However, despite the social media star’s comments, the outlet noted that Addison has been seen at Saddle Ranch twice in the past month.