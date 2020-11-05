Dozens Arrested During Violent Demonstrations In New York City

A group of violent demonstrators in New York City lit fires, clashed with officers and were arrested in large numbers Wednesday, according to police, as unrest rises in cities across the country and a presidential winner has yet to be declared.

The large mob moved through the streets chanting “burn the precinct to the ground” in what was originally organized as an election protest, according to the New York Post. A total of 60 people were apprehended by law enforcement throughout the night, as the group set garbage cans ablaze and harassed local businesses, the Post reported.

One woman, who was later identified as Devina Singh, allegedly spit in a uniformed officer’s face after yelling “Fuck you, fascist!” according to the Post. The 24-year-old was promptly pulled to the ground and arrested in an incident caught on video.

Deranged activist says “f—k you fascist”, spits on police officer and is promptly arrested in the West Village. pic.twitter.com/HezzGK4FBo — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 5, 2020

Brooklyn native Rachel Menard, 23, was charged with punching a high-ranking New York City Police Department (NYPD) chief in the face two times during the night, according to a separate Post report. The woman was charged with felony assault and obstruction for reportedly attempting to free her friend from police custody, the Post reported. (RELATED: Multiple Arrests After Midday Clash Between NYPD And Anti-Trump Rioters)

Authorities said they recovered multiple weapons including knives, Tasers and high-explosive fireworks, the New York-based outlet reported.

