Boris Johnson Says He Has ‘No Doubt’ Christmas Will Be ‘As Normal As Possible’ For UK Despite Lockdown

Despite more lockdowns, United Kingdom Prime Minster Boris Johnson has assured his country that things will be back to normal for Christmas.

Johnson imposed a second lockdown on England beginning Thursday, Nov. 5, according to the U.K.’s official government website.

“I have no doubt people will be able to have as normal a Christmas as possible and we will be able to get things open before Christmas as well,” The Sun reported.

The lockdown, which will last until Dec. 2, applies to England only. Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will enforce their own rules, according to CNBC.

Johnson said he had to implement the lockdown so the National Health Service does not become overwhelmed, which could result in thousands of deaths per day, ITV reported. Cross-house socializing is banned, and people can only meet outdoors with a maximum of one person from another household, the outlet reported. Colleges and universities may convert to virtual learning, per ITV. (RELATED: County Orders University Students To ‘Stay In Place’ Until Election Day As COVID-19 Cases Surge)

“I make no absolutely no apology whatever for doing my level best – our level best as a government – to avoid going back into a national lockdown,” Johnson said in Parliament on Monday.

The U.K has almost 1.1 million cases, and recently surpassed 47,300 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.

“The modeling presented by our scientists suggests that without action we could see up to twice as many deaths over the winter as we saw in the first wave. Faced with these latest figures, there is no alternative but to take further action at a national level,” the U.K. Prime Minister said.