‘Broken System’: Police Chief Criticizes Mental Health System For Deadly Police Shooting

Police shot a man in southwest Detroit on Wednesday morning after he opened fire on officers, according to Fox 2 Detroit.

Moza fired gunshots into a home on the 2300 block of Cabot street, police said, according to Detroit News. Officers chased the shooter and tracked Moza’s vehicle. Moza shot at the police and they returned fire, killing him, per the outlet.

“I’ve been talking about the broken system,” Police Chief, James Craig, said to Fox 2. “It falls on deaf ears. When are we going to challenge and find out what’s going on at the crisis center? Why are people being released? Too many lives are being lost.”

Craig gave his condolences to the family.

“He was at the Detroit Receiving Hospital earlier that day asking for help,” the victim’s sister, Priscilla Moza, said to the local outlet. “He’s schizophrenic and they let him leave without giving him any medicine. It’s a crisis center.” (RELATED: Police Release Bodycam Video, Identify Officers Involved In Walter Wallace Jr. Shooting)

She believes her brother, Michael Moza, would be alive if he had received proper treatment, per the outlet.

A man told Fox 2 he picked up Moza after he was released, claiming, “I said, ‘Are you ok?’ He said, ‘No. I’m having some issues and they will not help me.”

The Detroit Medical Center told Fox 2 that they do not have information about Moza.