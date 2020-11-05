The Power Goes Out During The Central Michigan Vs. Ohio Game

The MAC returned Wednesday night, and it didn’t disappoint during the Central Michigan vs. Ohio game.

With a little more than a minute left in the first half, the power went out in the stadium! That’s right, folks! In an FBS football game, the power just disappeared and the teams were sent to their locker rooms early. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch two videos of the moment below.

The MACtion disappears on the ESPN broadcast. pic.twitter.com/xEwS6Qnyzy — Matt Clapp (@Matt2Clapp) November 5, 2020

And then we learn after the commercial break that the power went out. #MACtion pic.twitter.com/dRveUnA31Y — Matt Clapp (@Matt2Clapp) November 5, 2020

Damn, 2020 sure does hit differently, my friends. We’re battling a pandemic, we’re watching a crazy election unfold and we can’t even keep the power on at football games.

Can literally anything go right this year, or are we destined for nonstop chaos?

Also, it definitely wouldn’t be the MAC if something crazy like this didn’t happen. At least it’s on brand for the conference’s return, which is always a positive.

Ohio and CMU’s power went out so they just went to halftime with 1 minutes left in the 2nd. Sometimes the power of #MACtion is too much. pic.twitter.com/3af1j7p50J — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 5, 2020

Luckily, the power eventually returned and Central Michigan beat Ohio 30-27. What a start for the MAC’s first week of football!