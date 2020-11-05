The Chicago Bears Shut Down Their Facility Because Of Coronavirus

The Chicago Bears have shut down their facility because of coronavirus.

The team released a statement Thursday that the decision to close the facility was bad after “another player tested positive for the coronavirus.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The team previously put two players on the league’s coronavirus list earlier in the week, according to ESPN.

After learning Thursday that another player tested positive for COVID-19, we have closed Halas Hall and released the following statement: — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) November 5, 2020

Below is a live look at me upon learning another NFL team has coronavirus issues on their hands!

Who is ready for the media to spin up some more fear porn? I know I sure am. You can set your watch to it.

The Bears are currently scheduled to play the Titans this Sunday, and I’d bet just about anything the game happens.

Is it good news that the Bears have multiple players who might be out with coronavirus? Of course not, but it’s where we are in the NFL right now.

So far, the NFL has done an incredible job of handling the pandemic, and the league deserves the benefit of the doubt.

Until I see something to convince me otherwise, I’m not freaking out at all about the Bears.