The novel coronavirus originated in China and — for a period of time — brought the world’s second-largest economy to its knees. China elected to deal with the virus through draconian restrictions that locked down tens of millions of people. This was widely expected to have a crippling impact on China’s economy. As the world reopens, however, it appears China has had a stronger recovery than many western countries.
How COVID-19 Hurt The US More Than China
Noah Adamitis Associate Editor
