REPORT: Election Staff In Pennsylvania County Takes Day Off With Roughly 35,000 Ballots Uncounted

The election staff in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, has reportedly taken Thursday off with roughly 35,000 ballots left uncounted.

The staff is off for “administrative work,” according to The New York Times reporter Trip Gabriel, who has been covering the 2020 election.

Allegheny County, PA still has 35,413 uncounted mail-in ballots, but elections staff is taking today off for “administrative work” and will not resume count until Friday. “I can’t get an answer as to why,” says @bethanyhallam, a member of county elections board. — Trip Gabriel (@tripgabriel) November 5, 2020

“Allegheny County, PA still has 35,413 uncounted mail-in ballots, but elections staff is taking today off for ‘administrative work’ and will not resume count until Friday,” Gabriel tweeted. “‘I can’t get an answer as to why,’ says @bethanyhallam, a member of county elections board.” (RELATED: Pennsylvania Judge Hands Trump A Win In Election Lawsuit- Will Allow Campaign Officials To Observe Ballot Counting)

29,000 of the 35,413 ballots left uncounted are from people who received the wrong ballot originally, according to an email sent to the election board from the county, Gabriel reported. Other ballots are “unscannable ballots & some missing dates or illegible signatures.”

Councilwoman Bethany Hallam claimed on Twitter that roughly 29,000 of the leftover ballots cannot be counted until Friday due to a court order.

Remember that ~29k of these can’t be counted until tomorrow due to a court order, but there are about 5K-6K that were not scannable and also not being counted today! https://t.co/V1F9BLKFUy — Bethany Hallam (@bethanyhallam) November 5, 2020

The election staff is reportedly addressing these issues in the “administrative work.”

Hallam seemingly confirmed the staff was not working after responding to a tweet asking how to send food to the ballot counters.

“They aren’t counting any ballots today! They stopped last night and are taking the day off,” she responded.

The Daily Caller has reached out to the Allegheny County Election Board for comment, but did not receive a reply by press time.