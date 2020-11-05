‘The Most Fevered Brain’: Jake Tapper Mocks Trump Speech Blaming ‘Grand Conspiracy’

CNN anchor Jake Tapper mocked President Donald Trump’s speech Thursday, saying he wanted Americans to believe that there was a “grand conspiracy” against him.

Tapper explained that Trump, who addressed the nation with regard to ongoing vote counts, appeared to be claiming that everyone had conspired against him to make sure that while other Republicans did well in the 2020 election, he still lost. (RELATED: ‘The Opposite Of The Word Tireless’: Jake Tapper Questions The Wisdom Of Biden Taking Another Day Off)

WATCH:

“The president would like us to believe, would like the nation to believe that there is this grand conspiracy in every state in the nation to take this election from him,” Tapper began, saying that Trump had been given a list of specific Republican accomplishments to tick off in order to bolster that claim.

“Not one Republican lost a seat in the House. Republicans held onto the Senate, a tremendous night of success for the Republican Party,” Tapper continued, adding that Trump was setting the stage to show that the general election hd played out well for nearly every Republican nationwide — except him.

“So the diabolical Democrats and big money, big media and big tech conspired and we all got together and we decided what we’re going to do is we’re going to help every Republican win elections across the country except for Donald Trump. Does that make sense to anybody except for the most fevered brain?” Tapper asked.

Dana Bash weighed in then, saying that it was not logical, but it wasn’t necessarily surprising to hear something like that from Trump.

“I will say it again, one of the reasons why what we just heard and saw is dangerous and it’s not just because he’s the President of the United States. It is because there are so many people who absolutely love him and believe everything he says,” Bash concluded, arguing that Trump’s comments were “sowing the seeds of doubt” in the American democratic system and could permanently damage his party.