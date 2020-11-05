France’s Opposition Party Got The Majority To Go Home For Lunch To Win A Vote

France’s parliamentary opposition party won a vote to shorten France’s state of emergency after making it more difficult for LREM party members to attend the vote, an LREM party member said according to The Canadian.

Many LREM members returned to the assembly too late to vote after going home to eat when the Republican party reserved the parliamentary restaurant’s seating, The Canadian reported, citing The Parisian.(RELATED: France To Issue Curfews In Paris, 8 Other Cities As Coronavirus Surges)

“The Republicans had reserved all the tables in the restaurant of the assembly,” an elected LREM told the Parisian, a French magazine, The Canadian reported.

“We could no longer stay to eat there. So, since the normal restaurants are closed outside, many members of the majority returned home to eat before the end of the night session. They were slow to return. We found ourselves in the minority,” the official continued, The Canadian reported, citing The Parisian.

Amazing. In French Parliament, opposition booked all seats in the Parliament restaurant, so many members went home for lunch, and the majority party ended up in the minority for an important vote. ???? https://t.co/qr4RLwQsiC — PEG (@pegobry) November 5, 2020

Republicans voted to end France’s health emergency status on Dec. 14, while LREM members hoped to extend it to Feb.16, The Canadian reported. France’s Senate had previously set Jan.31 as the date for the end of the country’s health emergency level status.

