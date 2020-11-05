Google Searches For Alcohol Stores Hit A Record High Tuesday Night During The Election

People were on the hunt for booze Tuesday night.
According to a tweet from @GoogleTrend, people searching for alcohol stores near them hit a record high as people watched the early results come in.
“Fries near me” and “liqour store near me” are at all-time highs in searchhttps://t.co/Gx6j7GtCJuhttps://t.co/Lf24eYg6uy pic.twitter.com/mma88WWmCR
— GoogleTrends (@GoogleTrends) November 4, 2020
People were also furiously searching for pizza, Chinese food, sushi and Mexican food throughout the evening.
Are you thinking about food, this #ElectionDay?
You are not alone. pic.twitter.com/8kVXwVEsA7
— GoogleTrends (@GoogleTrends) November 3, 2020
I love this so much. I 100% love the fact that people were on the hunt for some alcohol. It warms my soul.
Now, I don’t know if people were drinking because they were happy or they were sad. Obviously that’s impossible to tell, but I hope it’s the former.
Nobody likes a situation where somebody is getting hammered to wash away the demons, especially on election night.
It should be a fun night to watch the results come in and celebrate the fact that America has an incredible system for electing our leaders.
As for me, I had a 24 rack of Miller Lite, a pizza and some chips and salsa ready to roll before the first state was even called.
I’m glad to see I wasn’t the only one in America stuffing my face with alcohol and food. It’s a party we should all enjoy!