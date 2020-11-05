Google Searches For Alcohol Stores Hit A Record High Tuesday Night During The Election

People were on the hunt for booze Tuesday night.

According to a tweet from @GoogleTrend, people searching for alcohol stores near them hit a record high as people watched the early results come in. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

People were also furiously searching for pizza, Chinese food, sushi and Mexican food throughout the evening. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Are you thinking about food, this #ElectionDay? You are not alone. pic.twitter.com/8kVXwVEsA7 — GoogleTrends (@GoogleTrends) November 3, 2020

I love this so much. I 100% love the fact that people were on the hunt for some alcohol. It warms my soul.

Now, I don’t know if people were drinking because they were happy or they were sad. Obviously that’s impossible to tell, but I hope it’s the former.

Nobody likes a situation where somebody is getting hammered to wash away the demons, especially on election night.

It should be a fun night to watch the results come in and celebrate the fact that America has an incredible system for electing our leaders.

As for me, I had a 24 rack of Miller Lite, a pizza and some chips and salsa ready to roll before the first state was even called.

I’m glad to see I wasn’t the only one in America stuffing my face with alcohol and food. It’s a party we should all enjoy!

H/T: Barstool Sports