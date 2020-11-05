Michigan Senate Candidate John James Refuses To Concede To Incumbent Gary Peters

Republican candidate for Michigan’s Senate seat John James will not concede the election to incumbent Democratic Sen. Gary Peters despite Peters being declared the winner.

“This campaign is not about me, it never has been. It’s about the People of Michigan. Every vote must count, and elections must be fair and honest,” James said in an official statement.

“While Senator Peters is currently ahead, I have deep concerns that millions of Michiganders may have been disenfranchised by a dishonest few who cheat. When this process is complete, I will of course accept the results and the will of the people, but at this time there is enough credible evidence to warrant an investigation to ensure that elections were conducted in a transparent, legal and fair manner.”

“Those who object likely have something to hide.” (RELATED: Michigan Judge Rejects Trump Campaign Lawsuit, Won’t Stop Ballot Counting)

The Associated Press (AP) called the race Wednesday night. Peters led James by roughly 60,000 votes at the time of the call and currently leads by approximately 90,000. It is unclear what the allegations of fraud are referring to.

President Donald Trump, who lost Michigan to Joe Biden after a tight race, tweeted that James was the victim of fraud.

Wow! It looks like Michigan has now found the ballots necessary to keep a wonderful young man, John James, out of the U.S. Senate. What a terrible thing is happening! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

Peters accepted the results of the election and laughed when asked what he thinks of James’ allegations of fraud.

Michigan, thank you. It’s an honor to serve you for another six years in the U.S. Senate. To all who believed in us, gave your time and effort in our fight: thank you for putting your trust in me. I’m so grateful and energized to keep working to move our state forward. — Gary Peters (@GaryPeters) November 5, 2020