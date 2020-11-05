Self-Proclaimed ‘Women And Finance’ Professional Sentenced For Defrauding Sorority

A self-proclaimed ‘women and finance’ expert was sentenced to two years on Thursday for defrauding a sorority group, according to a Justice Department press release.

Florida woman Cheryl Broussard was contracted to supervise $100,000 of the group’s funds in 2015, according to the press release. Broussard used the sorority’s funds for “personal expenses” while sending fake periodic financial reports. (RELATED: Armed Federal Agents Can Be Sent To Examine Ballot-Counting Locations, Justice Department Tells Prosecutors)

Broussard confessed to fabricating a termination penalty and did not refund the sorority, the release said.

“Judge Stivers also ordered the defendant to pay $106,000 in restitution and $106,000 in forfeiture. Broussard pleaded guilty on Aug. 14, 2019, to one count of wire fraud,” the press release said.

“Acting Assistant Attorney General Brian C. Rabbitt of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division, U.S. Attorney James Douglas Overbey for the Eastern District of Tennessee, and Assistant Director in Charge Steven D’Antuono of the FBI’s Washington Field Office made the announcement,” the press release said.

Investment Professional and Author is Sentenced for Defrauding National Women’s Sorority https://t.co/mmD6MO6vND — Justice Department (@TheJusticeDept) November 5, 2020

The FBI led the investigation and the prosecutors are Trial Attorney Michelle Pascucci of the Criminal Division’s Fraud Section and Assistant U.S. Attorney Frank M. Dale, according to the press release.

The Justice Department did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

