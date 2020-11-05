Lamar Odom’s Fiancée Sabrina Parr Announces End Of Engagement

Former basketball star Lamar Odom’s fiancée has called off the engagement.

Personal trainer Sabrina Parr shared the news on her Instagram stories Wednesday.

“Y’all know I’m honest and transparent so I have to be the first to let you guys know that I am no longer engaged to Lamar,” Parr wrote, according to a screenshot. “This has been a difficult decision for me to make but it is the best for myself and my children.” (RELATED: Lamar Odom Reveals He Regrets Cheating On Ex-Wife Khloé Kardashian)

“Lamar has some things that he alone needs to work through,” she added. I love him dearly but I am no longer able to be by his side while he seeks the help he so desperately needs. I wish him all the best and I am asking that you pray for everyone involved.”

Odom and Parr were first linked back in August of 2019 before getting engaged in November of that same year. The couple was first spotted kissing outside of a Chipotle in Atlanta.

Before Parr, Odom was married to Khloé Kardashian. The two divorced in 2013 after being married for four years.

Odom has publicly struggled with substance abuse.

This is so sad. Everyone was so happy for Odom. He seemed to really be doing well in life right now and it isn’t clear if substance abuse played a role in the ending of his engagement to Parr. I just really hope it didn’t.